Atlantic Lithium Advances Ghana’s First Lithium Mine

Atlantic Lithium Limited has made significant strides in advancing its Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, having secured key permits necessary for construction. Despite delays in the ratification of the mining lease by Ghana’s parliament, which has impacted investment decisions, the company remains confident in moving towards production. The project is poised to become Ghana’s first lithium mine, with a notable increase in resource estimates boosting its potential.

