Atkore price target raised to $102 from $93 at RBC Capital

December 04, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Atkore (ATKR) to $102 from $93 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm hosted investor meetings with the company management, and the messaging was consistent with itsearnings calllast month, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Against Atkore’s “decidedly mixed” Q4 results, RBC remains confident in the company’s business model, strong free cash flow and balance sheet, and also views its management team as being good operators, RBC added.

