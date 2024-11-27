Atkore International Reports Strong FY 2024 Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atkore Inc. reported a 3.5% organic growth in FY 2024, with strong performance in key product areas like electrical cable and conduit. The company returned over 50% of cash flow to shareholders, repurchasing $380M in shares and paying $34M in dividends. Despite challenges in the telecom market, Atkore’s innovations, such as winning the NECA Showstopper Award, and expansion into renewable energy and water-related markets, signify robust growth prospects driven by megatrends like AI and grid hardening.

