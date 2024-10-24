News & Insights

Atico Mining Reports Q3 Production Decline Amid Transition

October 24, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Atico Mining (TSE:ATY) has released an update.

Atico Mining Corporation reported a decrease in copper and gold production in Q3 2024, with copper production down 23% and gold down 19% compared to the same period last year. The company is transitioning its El Roble mine to higher-grade reserves, which has temporarily reduced production rates. Atico remains focused on achieving steady production and meeting its annual guidance as it completes this transition.

