Atico Mining Reports Q3 Production Decline Amid Transition

Atico Mining Corporation reported a decrease in copper and gold production in Q3 2024, with copper production down 23% and gold down 19% compared to the same period last year. The company is transitioning its El Roble mine to higher-grade reserves, which has temporarily reduced production rates. Atico remains focused on achieving steady production and meeting its annual guidance as it completes this transition.

