ATI Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Up 3.1% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, ATI, Inc. (ATI) said it expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in a range of $0.98 to $1.04 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.20 to $4.48 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $3.99 to $4.27 per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ATI is trading on the NYSE at $150.60, up $4.53 or 3.10 percent.

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