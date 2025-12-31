ATI (ATI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

ATI (ATI) closed the most recent trading day at $114.76, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The stock of maker of steel and specialty metals has risen by 17.75% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ATI in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 3, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.89, signifying a 12.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.19 billion, reflecting a 1.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ATI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.2 per share and revenue of $4.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.08% and +5.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. ATI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ATI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 39.1.

It is also worth noting that ATI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry stood at 2.38 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

