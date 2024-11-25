News & Insights

Athena Technology Faces NYSE Compliance Challenges

November 25, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II Class A ( (ATEK) ) just unveiled an update.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II has received a notice of noncompliance from NYSE due to a delay in filing its quarterly report. Despite this, the company’s stock listing remains unaffected for now. While Athena plans to address the issue soon, there’s no set date for compliance, and uncertainty remains about its ability to meet all listing standards. Investors should watch developments closely, as forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

