Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II receives NYSE noncompliance notice

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (ATEK) received an official notice of noncompliance from NYSE Regulation stating that the Company is not in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards due to the failure to timely file the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 by the filing due date of November 19, 2024. The Company intends to file the Delinquent Report in the near future, however, there is currently no anticipated date for when such Filing Delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Delinquent Report. The Company expects, however, to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards once the Delinquent Report has been filed. In the interim, the NYSE American Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s Class A common stock listed on NYSE American. There can be no assurance that the Company will ultimately regain and remain in compliance with all applicable NYSE American listing standards.

