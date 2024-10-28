News & Insights

ATEX Resources Grants Stock Options and Explores in Chile

ATEX Resources Inc (TSE:ATX) has released an update.

ATEX Resources Inc. has granted over 2.2 million incentive stock options and 422,098 restricted share units to its employees and directors, providing them the opportunity to acquire shares and aligning their interests with the company’s growth. The Valeriano Copper-Gold Project in Chile, where ATEX is actively exploring, is part of an emerging mineral belt with significant development potential.

