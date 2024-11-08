News & Insights

AVIR

Atea Pharmaceuticals Advances in HCV Treatment Development

November 08, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (AVIR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of oral antiviral therapeutics to treat serious viral diseases, with a focus on hepatitis C virus (HCV).

In its latest earnings report, Atea Pharmaceuticals shared significant advancements in their HCV program, particularly with the combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir, which is being evaluated for its potential best-in-class profile. The company anticipates releasing topline results from its Phase 2 study in December 2024 and plans to initiate a Phase 3 program early next year.

Atea’s Phase 2 study for HCV, which enrolled 275 patients, aims to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir combination. Preliminary data demonstrated promising results, with a high sustained virologic response rate and favorable safety profile. Additionally, Atea decided not to pursue regulatory approval for bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19 following inconclusive results from the Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 trial.

Financially, Atea reported a decrease in research and development expenses, primarily due to reduced spending on its COVID-19 trial, though expenses related to its HCV trial increased. The company ended the quarter with $482.8 million in cash and marketable securities, despite a net loss.

Looking ahead, Atea remains focused on advancing their HCV program, with plans to meet with the FDA and potentially launch a Phase 3 trial, reinforcing their commitment to addressing unmet needs in the HCV market.

