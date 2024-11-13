Atara Biotherapeutics price target raised to $21 from $13 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst John Newman raised the firm’s price target on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to $21 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its target increase is based on its expectations for positive ATA3219 data in NHL and Lupus in early 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.