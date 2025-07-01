Atai Life Sciences To Raise $50 Mln Via Private Placement To Fund Clinical Programs; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that it has entered into subscription agreements for the sale of 18,264,840 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of 0.10 euros, along with a pre-funded warrant to purchase 4,566,210 additional shares.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

The financing is expected to raise approximately $50 million in gross proceeds, before deducting fees and expenses.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for financing for general corporate purposes, including working capital and advancing its clinical programs.

The private placement is subject to certain closing conditions, including the expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period tied to Christian Angermayer's filing related to Apeiron's investment.

In the pre-market trading, Atai Life Sciences is 9.1324% higher at $2.39 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.