The Asymmetric AI Winner: Cybersecurity ETFs Gaining From Cloud Buildout

As global enterprises pour trillions into decentralized cloud networks and custom artificial intelligence (AI) silicon, the digital attack surface has been expanding at an unprecedented rate recently. For institutional investors, this surge in complexity is turning cybersecurity from a technical necessity into a non-discretionary economic moat.

Recent data underscores this urgency. Gartner forecasts that global AI spending will hit $2.59 trillion in 2026, a 47% year-on-year surge, with AI infrastructure accounting for the largest segment of this spending. This rapid acceleration of generative AI deployment has exposed critical vulnerabilities in its wake. According to Palo Alto Networks, 99% of organizations reported at least one attack on their AI systems over the past year, while a recent report from Orca Security stated that 84% of organizations now use AI in the cloud, with 62% running vulnerable AI packages.

Consequently, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding premier cybersecurity firms, such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike CRWD and Fortinet FTNT, are moving into the institutional spotlight, acting as a safe hedge in a volatile tech landscape.

The following analysis examines the connection between the AI boom and the rising cybersecurity imperative, along with what investors can expect from the market in the coming years, before highlighting the ETFs that may help capitalize on this trend.

The Indispensable Link Between AI Infrastructure and Cybersecurity

The rapid buildout of AI infrastructure is the primary catalyst driving the massive uptick in cybersecurity demand. Training and deploying advanced large language models requires an unprecedented amount of data migration and processing power. To achieve this, organizations are shifting from centralized setups to decentralized cloud environments. This structural change opens dangerous entry points for sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats like automated ransomware and advanced credential theft.

There is a direct correlation between rising cloud capital expenditures (Capex) and cybersecurity spending. Because complex data pipelines require end-to-end encryption, identity security, and cloud workload protection, cybersecurity has transformed from a standalone software expense into a foundational pillar of the physical AI buildout.

Driven by a massive surge in AI-enabled attack activity, enterprise leaders are actively prioritizing risk reduction over discretionary tech experiments. Evidently, 84% of enterprises are increasing cybersecurity spending as per Gartner’s 2026 CIO survey.

The Outlook

The outlook for the global cybersecurity sector is being shaped by an asymmetric spending dynamic, as security has become an essential complement to AI investment.

Tech giants are aggressively expanding their infrastructure, with collective hyperscaler Capex projected to approach $700 billion this year (as per a CNBC report). Historically, a fixed percentage of overall infrastructure Capex must be allocated directly to securing that very framework.

To this end, the International Data Corporation (“IDC”) estimates that the global security market will grow 11.8% in 2026, driven by rising investment in unified, AI-driven security platforms and related services. Software is expected to remain the largest technology category supporting this growth, with Identity and Access Management Software, Endpoint Security Software and Security Analytics projected to account for more than 50% of global security software spending this year.

As cyber threats, including those amplified by AI, become increasingly sophisticated, organizations are prioritizing these tools to prevent breaches, safeguard critical assets and gain actionable visibility across their environments.

Cybersecurity ETFs to Capture the Trend

Considering the aforementioned discussion, investors seeking exposure to companies that provide the “guardrails” for the AI ecosystem, while avoiding single-stock risk, may consider adding the following cybersecurity-focused ETFs to their portfolios:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR

This fund, with net assets worth $12.94 billion, offers exposure to 42 companies primarily involved in the building, implementation, and management of security protocols applied to private and public networks, computers, and mobile devices in order to provide protection of the integrity of data and network operations. CRWD holds the first position in this fund, with 10.47% weightage.

CIBR has rallied 18.2% year to date. The fund charges 58 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 2.45 million shares in the last trading session.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF HACK

This fund, with net assets worth $2.36 billion, offers exposure to 22 companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity solutions that include hardware, software and services. CRWD holds the first position in this fund, with 7.45% weightage.

HACK has gained 18.8% year to date. The fund charges 60 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.13 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG

This fund, with net assets worth $1.12 billion, offers exposure to 31 companies that stand to potentially benefit from the increased adoption of cybersecurity technology, such as those whose principal business is in the development and management of security protocols preventing intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers, and mobile devices. FTNT holds the first position in this fund, with 7.43% weightage.

BUG has gained 13.4% year to date. The fund charges 50 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.75 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF IHAK

This fund, with net assets worth $886.7 million, offers exposure to 38 companies at the forefront of cybersecurity across developed & emerging markets. Accton Technology holds the first position in this fund, with 9.06% weightage.

IHAK has rallied 18.5% year to date. The fund charges 47 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.18 million shares in the last trading session.

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Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR): ETF Research Reports

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK): ETF Research Reports

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.