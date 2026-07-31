ASX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Capacity Push

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX emphasized expanding AI-related semiconductor infrastructure capacity as management outlined stronger demand, higher capital spending and long-term growth opportunities during its second-quarter 2026 earnings call.

Executives highlighted tight capacity across advanced packaging and testing, with execution and expansion becoming the key focus areas as the company scales AI-related services.

ASX Focuses on AI Hardware Demand

Group COO and Representative Director Tien Wu said AI is creating new hardware requirements involving greater complexity, integration and scale. He described hardware infrastructure as a key bottleneck for future AI applications.

Wu said packaging is moving higher in the system architecture value chain as customers require more advanced integration capabilities. He emphasized ASE’s role as a pure-play provider that can collaborate across the semiconductor ecosystem.

ASE reported second-quarter revenue of $6.04 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Revenues were also up 10% sequentially and 27% year over year, while gross margin reached 21%. EPS of $0.29 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote

ASE Expands Advanced Packaging Capacity

ASE said advanced packaging and testing demand remained strong, with blended utilization between 80% and 85%. Head of Investor Relations and Senior VP Kenneth Hsiang noted that growth was limited by equipment installation and facility expansion rather than demand.

The company’s ATM business delivered record revenue of NT$126.1 billion, growing 36% year over year. Management attributed margin improvement to higher utilization, operating leverage and a stronger LEAP services mix.

ASE reported ATM gross margin of 27.3%, while operating margin increased to 15.7%. The company said LEAP-related services and testing capacity expansion remained central to future growth.

ASX Raises Investment Commitment

CFO Joseph Tung said ASE increased planned capital spending by another $2 billion, bringing total 2026 CapEx to about $10.5 billion. The company expects $4 billion for facilities and $6.5 billion for equipment.

Tung said ASE is managing significant expansion activity, including 13 greenfield projects and eight brownfield projects. The investments are intended to support leading-edge packaging, testing and broader market demand.

The company’s second-quarter equipment CapEx totaled $1.7 billion, with spending focused primarily on packaging and testing operations. ASE maintained that its balance sheet remains positioned to support the investment cycle.

ASE Sees LEAP Growth Continuing

Management raised expectations for LEAP services, stating that 2026 revenue is tracking ahead of its previous $3.5 billion target. CFO Joseph Tung said the company aims to double LEAP revenue in 2027.

Analysts questioned the visibility behind the 2027 LEAP outlook and the contribution from full-process services. Management said capacity plans and customer demand provide visibility, while execution remains the key challenge.

ASE also discussed future technologies, including panel-level packaging and optical interconnects. Wu said the company’s panel process fully automated line is expected to begin production in the first quarter of next year.

ASX Receives Analyst Scrutiny on Margins

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about pricing actions and long-term margin potential. CFO Joseph Tung said ASE continues to operate in a favorable pricing environment and expects margin expansion from higher-value businesses and efficiency improvements.

Tung said fourth-quarter ATM gross margin is expected to exceed the company’s structural margin ceiling of 30%, prompting a review of the long-term margin range.

ASE’s balance sheet showed cash and current financial assets of NT$107.4 billion, while net debt to equity was 47%. Management said funding sources remain available to support continued investment.

ASE Maintains Growth Investment Strategy

ASE entered the second half of 2026 focused on expanding capacity for AI-related demand while supporting general semiconductor applications. Management emphasized that execution speed remains critical as customers seek additional capacity.

Wu said the company is building infrastructure aimed at long-term technology transitions rather than short-term demand cycles. He highlighted AI data centers, future computing platforms and advanced integration needs as key areas.

The company expects third-quarter consolidated revenue to grow 21% to 22% sequentially, with ATM revenue expected to increase 11% to 13% sequentially.

Zacks Signals

ASE carries Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that earnings estimate revisions are a key factor supporting the current ranking. The Zacks Rank is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential over the next one to three months based on estimate revision trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with higher scores representing stronger characteristics within each style category. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company developments.







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