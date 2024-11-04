News & Insights

ASX Limited Updates on Director’s Stock Holdings

November 04, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited has announced a change in the stock holdings of its director, Helen Lofthouse, as reported in their latest notice. This update is part of the company’s regular disclosures to maintain transparency with investors and the public. Keeping track of directors’ interests can offer insights into insider confidence and potential shifts in company dynamics.

