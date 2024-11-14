News & Insights

ASX Limited Defends Against ASIC Allegations

November 14, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited has filed a defense against ASIC’s allegations of misleading statements related to its previous CHESS replacement project, claiming the statements were based on available information and were not unlawful. The company acknowledges project delays and has made efforts to reassess and improve its approach, emphasizing ongoing constructive engagement with regulators. ASX remains committed to defending its actions in the interest of its shareholders.

