ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Graphite isn’t just used for pencils — it's also a key electric vehicle (EV) battery component due to its high conductivity and quick-charging capacity. As EV sales rise, experts believe this battery metal will also take flight.

With the graphite forecast looking hopeful, investors are searching for ways to get exposure to the sector. Australian investors can look to the ASX, which is home to a slew of companies focused on the graphite market.

When learning about an industry, it's often a good idea to start with key players, and here the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the largest graphite mining companies on the ASX by market cap. Data was collected using TradingView's stock screener on July 10, 2024. Read on to learn more about Australia's largest graphite companies.

1. Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM)

Market cap: AU$403.35 million; share price: AU$0.705

Sovereign Metals is focused on advancing on its Kasiya rutile-graphite project in Malawi. Rutile is a mineral consisting of titanium dioxide that's often used to produce titanium metal. Kasiya's graphite co-product mineral resource estimate is 1.8 billion tonnes at 1.4 percent graphite, containing over 24.4 million tonnes of graphite. The company believes this material has the potential to be used to supply spherical purified graphite for the lithium-ion battery anode market.

Major miner Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO,ASX:RIO) has made a series of strategic investments in Sovereign Metals over the past year totalling AU$58.9 million, giving it a 19.76 percent stake in the company as of July 2024.

With this funding and Rio Tinto's technical expertise, Sovereign is advancing Kasiya toward a definitive feasibility study (DFS). In June, the company announced that its pilot plant construction phase is underway as part of its ongoing optimisation study, which will provide critical information for the planned DFS.

Buy now ,

2. Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR)

Market cap: AU$331.17 million; share price: AU$0.31

Syrah Resources is an industrial minerals and technology company with a vision of becoming a leading global supplier of graphite and battery anode products. Its two main focuses are its flagship Balama graphite project in Mozambique and its Vidalia anode materials facility in Louisiana, US.

Syrah’s Balama operation has a projected lifespan of over 50 years, and its combined mining and processing operations allow for the production of 94 to 98 percent pure carbon graphite concentrate.

Syrah reached a significant milestone in April 2024 with its sale of 10,000 tonnes of natural graphite fines from its Balama operation to PT Indonesia BTR New Energy Materials. This represents the company's "first large volume natural graphite sale to a battery supply chain participant destination outside China." This followed the previous month's announcement of a binding offtake agreement with South Korea's Posco Future M (KRX:003670) as part of Syrah's efforts to expand its reach into ex-China markets.

Syrah commenced production at the Vidalia facility in February of this year, making it the first integrated graphite processor outside of China. The plant currently has annual production capacity of 11,250 tonnes of active anode material. In 2022, the company was selected to receive an up to US$220 million grant from the US Department of Energy as part of the US' Inflation Reduction Act. The funds are being used to support the financing of an expansion at Syrah's Vidalia facility that will bring its capacity to 45,000 tonnes per year.

The company has binding offtake agreements with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Westwater Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:WWR) and Graphex Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Graphex Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GRFX,HKEX:6128).

Buy now ,

3. Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU)

Market cap: AU$228.73 million; share price: AU$0.09

Renascor Resources has honed its efforts on helping to power the future with clean energy resources. While the company has five projects, most of its activities are focused on its two fully owned projects in South Australia: the Siviour battery anode materials project and the Carnding gold project.

Renascor announced in April that the Australian Government had approved a AU$185 million loan facility to help advance its planned vertically integrated battery anode material graphite mine and manufacturing operation. More recently, in July the company was awarded a AU$5 million grant under the Australian Government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Program to help fund a AU$10 million demonstration plant. Both of these funding initiatives will help to fast-track the project.

Renascor says it’s on track for planned commissioning of the demonstration processing plant in Q2 2025. The plant will produce battery-grade purified spherical graphite.

Buy now ,

4. Talga Group (ASX:TLG)

Market cap: AU$214.56 million; share price: AU$0.55

Talga Group is a vertically integrated battery anode and materials company, meaning it mines its own graphite and also produces anodes. It has operations in Sweden, Japan, Australia, Germany and the UK.

Last year, Talga received environmental approval for its Nunasvaara South graphite mine, which forms part of its vertically integrated Vittangi anode project in Sweden; and it received the environmental permit for its Luleå anode refinery, which Talga says will be Europe's first commercial natural graphite anode plant. Construction of the plant began in the third quarter of 2023.

The FEED study for the Vittangi anode project was completed in the first quarter of 2024, and a scoping study is now underway to expand the existing initial 19,500 tonne per year production of graphite anode products. Talga is targeting Q4 2024 for the completion of the scoping study, which also includes downstream anode refinery expansions and incorporation of the company's proprietary graphite recycling technology.

Buy now ,

5. Quantum Graphite (ASX:QGL)

Market cap: AU$163.87 million; share price: AU$0.52

Quantum Graphite is advancing the Uley 2 flake graphite project in South Australia, which includes the past-producing Uley mine and the Mikkira deposit. The company bills it as “one of the largest high-grade natural flake deposits in the world.”

The project is fully permitted and development ready with a binding offtake agreement with a major European trading group for 50 percent of its production for a minimum of 5 years.

Through its Sunlands Power joint venture with Sunlands Energy, Quantum Graphite plans to manufacture coarse-natural-flake-based thermal storage media sourced from the Uley mine to be fitted within Sunland Energy’s patented TES Graphite Cells technology for grid connected long duration energy storage.

Buy now ,

FAQs for investing in graphite

What is graphite?

Graphite is a naturally occurring form of the mineral carbon and is composed of many layers of graphene. The other naturally occurring form of carbon is diamonds, although the two minerals look entirely different due to their molecular structure. Graphite is fragile, but it has a very high heat resistance.

Graphite comes in three forms: amorphous, flake and vein, with flake being the most used. There is also synthetic graphite.

What is graphite used for?

The first thing that may come to mind when thinking of graphite applications is pencil lead. In fact, it is that industry that gave graphite its name — its moniker is derived from the Ancient Greek "graphein," which means to write. However, pencils make up a small percentage of overall graphite consumption.

A popular up-and-coming graphite use is as a component of lithium-ion batteries, which are used in everything from smart phones to EVs. It is a primary material in battery anodes — in fact, in the average electric passenger car, there are about 66 kilograms of graphite.

Other graphite uses include lubricants and consumer electronics; the commodity is also used as a refractory material in the manufacturing industry and in the creation of graphene sheets.

Is graphite found in Australia?

Even though there are no large-scale producing graphite mines in Australia (yet), the country sits on 5 million tonnes of ore reserves, and 7.97 million tonnes of economic demonstrated resources, as per government data published in 2022. These reserves and resources are shared between three states: Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

Article by Melissa Pistilli; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.