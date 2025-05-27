Asure Software Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Asure Software, revealing an average target of $17.62, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Asure Software by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Asure Software's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Asure Software's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Asure Software analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Asure Software's Background

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to businesses of all sizes. It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

Asure Software's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Asure Software displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Asure Software's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asure Software's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ASUR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ASUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.