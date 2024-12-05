Asur reports November passenger traffic down 1.2% y/y

Asur (ASR) announced that passenger traffic for November reached a total of 5.8M passengers, representing a decrease of 1.2% compared to November 2023. Passenger traffic increased by 8.7% in Puerto Rico and 7.7% in Colombia and declined 7.1% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico reported increases of 32.1% in international traffic and 6.0% in domestic traffic. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 17.1% in international traffic and 5.3% in domestic traffic, while Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 7.6% and 6.8%, respectively.

