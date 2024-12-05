Asur reports November passenger traffic down 1.2% y/y

Asur (ASR) announced that passenger traffic for November reached a total of 5.8M passengers, representing a decrease of 1.2% compared to November 2023. Passenger traffic increased by 8.7% in Puerto Rico and 7.7% in Colombia and declined 7.1% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Puerto Rico reported increases of 32.1% in international traffic and 6.0% in domestic traffic. Performance in Colombia was driven by increases of 17.1% in international traffic and 5.3% in domestic traffic, while Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 7.6% and 6.8%, respectively.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ASR:
- Asur downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Itau BBA
- BofA double downgrades OMA on 2025 traffic headwinds
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Sees Mixed Passenger Traffic
- Asur reports October passenger traffic down 2.4% vs last year
- ASUR Reports Revenue Growth Amid Passenger Traffic Dip
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.