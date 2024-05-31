Astute Metals NL Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astute Metals NL has announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its General Meeting, as per the voting results declared. The resolutions, which included the approval to issue shares, the adoption of an employee securities incentive plan, and an amendment to the constitution, were all carried by overwhelming majorities.

