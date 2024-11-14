Astria Therapeutics price target raised to $28 from $26 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) to $28 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes that on Wednesday afternoon, Astria announced Q3 results, with navenibart on track for the Phase 3 trial to begin Q1 2025. Management highlighted multiple recent presentations at technical conferences, including study design for the open-label extension trial, ALPHA-SOLAR, additional PK/PD from ALPHA-STAR, as well as the recent receipt of an orphan designation.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATXS:
- Astria Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (42c), consensus (42c)
- Is ATXS a Buy, Before Earnings?
- EC grants Astria’s OMPD to navenibart for HAE
- Astria Therapeutics gets ODD from FDA for navenibar to treat HAE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.