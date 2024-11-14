News & Insights

Astria Therapeutics price target raised to $28 from $26 at Oppenheimer

November 14, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) to $28 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes that on Wednesday afternoon, Astria announced Q3 results, with navenibart on track for the Phase 3 trial to begin Q1 2025. Management highlighted multiple recent presentations at technical conferences, including study design for the open-label extension trial, ALPHA-SOLAR, additional PK/PD from ALPHA-STAR, as well as the recent receipt of an orphan designation.

