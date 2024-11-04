AstraZeneca oral GLP1 looks to be trailing Eli Lilly’s, says Deutsche Bank

After AstraZeneca (AZN) presented data at the ObesityWeek conference, Deutsche Bank said the company’s oral small molecule GLP1 drug – AZD5004 – looks like it trails Eli Lilly’s (LLY) oral small molecule orforglipron’s profile and will be three years later to market. Looking at the body of data for weight loss, safety/tolerability and half-life, the firm reiterates its view that “5004’s differentiation (if any) looks too little and too late vs Orforg,” adds the analyst, who keeps a Buy rating and $1,015 price target on Eli Lilly shares.
