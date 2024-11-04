News & Insights

AstraZeneca oral GLP1 looks to be trailing Eli Lilly’s, says Deutsche Bank

November 04, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

After AstraZeneca (AZN) presented data at the ObesityWeek conference, Deutsche Bank said the company’s oral small molecule GLP1 drug – AZD5004 – looks like it trails Eli Lilly’s (LLY) oral small molecule orforglipron’s profile and will be three years later to market. Looking at the body of data for weight loss, safety/tolerability and half-life, the firm reiterates its view that “5004’s differentiation (if any) looks too little and too late vs Orforg,” adds the analyst, who keeps a Buy rating and $1,015 price target on Eli Lilly shares.

