AstraZeneca invests $3.5B in R&D, manufacturing in the U.S.

AstraZeneca (AZN) announces $3.5B of capital investment in the United States focused on expanding the Company’s research and manufacturing footprint by the end of 2026. This includes $2 billion of new investment creating more than a thousand new, high-skilled jobs contributing to the growth of the US economy. AstraZeneca’s expanding footprint in the US includes, among others: A research and development, R&D, center in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts; A next generation manufacturing facility for biologics in Maryland; Cell therapy manufacturing capacity on the West and East Coasts; Specialty manufacturing in Texas. Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca said: “Our multibillion dollar investment reflects the attractiveness of the business environment together with the quality of talent and innovation capabilities here in the United States. By expanding our R&D and manufacturing footprint, we aim to enhance the development of cutting-edge therapies and support the United States leadership in healthcare innovation.”

