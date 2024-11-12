News & Insights

Stocks
AZN

AstraZeneca invests $3.5B in R&D, manufacturing in the U.S.

November 12, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

AstraZeneca (AZN) announces $3.5B of capital investment in the United States focused on expanding the Company’s research and manufacturing footprint by the end of 2026. This includes $2 billion of new investment creating more than a thousand new, high-skilled jobs contributing to the growth of the US economy. AstraZeneca’s expanding footprint in the US includes, among others: A research and development, R&D, center in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts; A next generation manufacturing facility for biologics in Maryland; Cell therapy manufacturing capacity on the West and East Coasts; Specialty manufacturing in Texas. Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca said: “Our multibillion dollar investment reflects the attractiveness of the business environment together with the quality of talent and innovation capabilities here in the United States. By expanding our R&D and manufacturing footprint, we aim to enhance the development of cutting-edge therapies and support the United States leadership in healthcare innovation.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
AZNCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.