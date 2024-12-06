AstraZeneca granted priority review for Imfinzi sBLA

AstraZeneca’s (AZN) supplemental biologics license application, or sBLA, for Imfinzi has been accepted and granted priority review in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

