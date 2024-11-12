News & Insights

AstraZeneca to fully cooperate with Chinese authorities if requested

November 12, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

The company said, “As previously disclosed, the Company is aware of a number of individual investigations by the Chinese authorities into current and former AstraZeneca (AZN) employees. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, the investigations include allegations of medical insurance fraud, illegal drug importation and personal information breaches. Recently Leon Wang, EVP International and AstraZeneca China President was detained. The Company has not received any notification that it is itself under investigation. If requested, AstraZeneca will fully cooperate with the Chinese authorities,”

