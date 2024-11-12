AstraZeneca to fully cooperate with Chinese authorities if requested

The company said, “As previously disclosed, the Company is aware of a number of individual investigations by the Chinese authorities into current and former AstraZeneca (AZN) employees. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, the investigations include allegations of medical insurance fraud, illegal drug importation and personal information breaches. Recently Leon Wang, EVP International and AstraZeneca China President was detained. The Company has not received any notification that it is itself under investigation. If requested, AstraZeneca will fully cooperate with the Chinese authorities,”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.