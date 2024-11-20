News & Insights

Stocks
AZNCF

AstraZeneca Director Invests in Company Shares

November 20, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AstraZeneca announced that Tony Mok, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 3,000 of the company’s American Depositary Shares at a price of $63.40 each. This transaction indicates potential confidence from the management in the company’s growth prospects, which could be of interest to investors in the pharmaceutical sector. AstraZeneca continues to be a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a focus on innovative medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.

For further insights into GB:AZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZNCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.