AstraZeneca China an overhang, but feels ‘overdone,’ says BMO Capital

Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) are lower as more headlines emerge on the scope of the ongoing China probe of the company’s China president, and as the case evolves, dozens of senior executives at AstraZeneca China are now expected to be implicated in an insurance fraud case, representing a headline risk, BMO Capital tells investors in a research note. It’s too early to predict the impact of the ongoing litigation, but AstraZeneca has lost roughly 11% of its value since the headline last week, which BMO says feels overdone. BMO made no change to its Outperform rating or $89 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.