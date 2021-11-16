AstraZeneca (AZN), Moderna's Heart Failure Study Successful

AstraZeneca AZN announced that a phase II study — EPICCURE — evaluating its mRNA-based pipeline candidate, AZD8601, in patients with heart failure met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability. The candidate is being co-developed with Moderna MRNA and was designed using the company’s mRNA platform.

AstraZeneca’s AZD8601 is designed to deliver genetic instructions to spur the production of the paracrine factor vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). The candidate was injected directly into the myocardium of patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery.

The EPICCURE study evaluated 11 patients — seven patients receiving AZD8601 and the rest were injected with a placebo. Data from the study showed that administration of the candidate increased left ventricular ejection fraction (“LVEF”) and functional patient-reported outcomes compared to placebo. Moreover, all seven patients receiving AZD8601 had NT-proBNP levels below the heart failure limit after six months of follow-up compared to one patient in the placebo arm.

Please note that LVEF is a measure of the amount of blood pumped by the left ventricle of the heart, responsible for sending oxygen-rich blood in the body, in each contraction. The NT-proBNP is a measure of the level of a hormone that is found elevated in patients with heart failure.

Data from this mid-stage study supports the advancement of AZD8601 to the next stage of development in larger studies for safety and efficacy.

AstraZeneca and Moderna first entered into an alliance to develop an mRNA-therapeutic in 2013. Subsequently, the companies expanded their alliances to include new target indications. The alliances were signed to develop mRNA-based treatment of cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases, as well as selected targets for cancer.

Apart from AZD8601, AstraZeneca is developing an mRNA-based immuno-oncology therapeutic, MEDI1191, in collaboration with Moderna in a phase I study. However, Moderna and AstraZeneca mutually terminated an agreement related to the development of an mRNA-therapeutic encoded for relaxin protein, known to have cardiovascular protective effects, in December 2020.

