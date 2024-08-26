AstraZeneca (AZN) Denies Rumors About UK Facility Relocation

Per an article by Seeking Alpha (“SA”), AstraZeneca AZN dismissed a media report that claimed it may shift its vaccine manufacturing site from the U.K. to the United States.

This reported denial comes in response to last week's article by the Financial Times (“FT”), which claimed that discussions between AstraZeneca and the U.K. government concerning state aid had hit an impasse. This report, which cited multiple unknown sources, claimed that chancellor Rachel Reeves was looking to reduce the amount of state support from around £90 million to £40 million.

FT claimed that the management was considering this relocation to avail more financial incentives in the United States. The FT report also claimed that the company was also considering moving its manufacturing operations to India.

The SA article claims that AstraZeneca remains ‘in constructive discussions with the U.K. government’ over the development of a vaccine facility in Speke, Liverpool. Management dismissed the rumor, stating that it does ‘not seem to be based on facts.’

Reuters also issued an article concerning this news and quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson saying ‘there are no discussions in the US or India.’

