AstraZeneca announces WAYPOINT trial met both co-primary endpoints

Results from the Phase III WAYPOINT trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps showed that AstraZeneca (AZN) and Amgen’s Tezspire demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the size of nasal polyps and reduced nasal congestion compared to placebo. WAYPOINT is a randomized, double-blind trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Tezspire administered subcutaneously compared to placebo in adults with severe CRSwNP. Participants in the trial were symptomatic despite treatment with standard of care. The safety profile and tolerability of Tezspire in this trial were consistent with the known profile of the medicine. Full results will be shared with regulatory authorities and the scientific community at an upcoming medical meeting.

