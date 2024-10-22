Astral Resources Strikes High-Grade Gold at Kamperman

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources has reported spectacular high-grade gold findings at its Kamperman Prospect, with one drill hole revealing 3 meters at 177g/t Au. The promising results could indicate significant untapped potential at the site, prompting further drilling efforts to better understand the high-grade zones and the overall mineralization pattern. The company is also progressing with various drilling programs at its other prospects to enhance resource estimates and support future studies.

