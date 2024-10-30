News & Insights

Aston Bay’s Promising Copper Discovery in Nunavut

October 30, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Aston Bay Holdings (TSE:BAY) has released an update.

Aston Bay Holdings and American West Metals report promising results from their 2024 deep drilling program at the Storm Copper Project in Nunavut, uncovering extensive copper sulfide mineralization. The findings suggest a large-scale copper deposit potential, comparable to the Central African Copperbelt. Further results from the 2024 campaign are expected in the coming weeks.

