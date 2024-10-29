News & Insights

Stocks

ASTI Holdings Sells ASA Stake, Reshapes Investment Strategy

October 29, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited has announced the sale of its entire stake in Advanced Systems Automation Limited, effectively reducing its investment in quoted securities to zero. This strategic move has brought the group’s investment costs below 5% of its net tangible assets, as per the latest audit. Investors may find this divestment noteworthy as it highlights ASTI Holdings’ shifting financial strategies.

For further insights into SG:575 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.