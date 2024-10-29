ASTI Holdings Sells ASA Stake, Reshapes Investment Strategy

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited has announced the sale of its entire stake in Advanced Systems Automation Limited, effectively reducing its investment in quoted securities to zero. This strategic move has brought the group’s investment costs below 5% of its net tangible assets, as per the latest audit. Investors may find this divestment noteworthy as it highlights ASTI Holdings’ shifting financial strategies.

For further insights into SG:575 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.