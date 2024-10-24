Asteria Partners with SendQuick to Boost Messaging Integration

Asteria Corporation (JP:3853) has released an update.

Asteria Corporation has entered a strategic partnership with Singapore’s SendQuick to enhance messaging integration across Southeast Asia and Japan. This collaboration aims to simplify communication for businesses by integrating popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Slack through SendQuick’s unified API, while leveraging Asteria’s Gravio platform for advanced data integration. The partnership promises to streamline processes and improve customer experiences by enabling seamless, real-time communication solutions.

