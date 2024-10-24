News & Insights

Stocks

Asteria Partners with SendQuick to Boost Messaging Integration

October 24, 2024 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asteria Corporation (JP:3853) has released an update.

Asteria Corporation has entered a strategic partnership with Singapore’s SendQuick to enhance messaging integration across Southeast Asia and Japan. This collaboration aims to simplify communication for businesses by integrating popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Slack through SendQuick’s unified API, while leveraging Asteria’s Gravio platform for advanced data integration. The partnership promises to streamline processes and improve customer experiences by enabling seamless, real-time communication solutions.

For further insights into JP:3853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.