Astera Labs vs. IonQ: Is the Artificial Intelligence Giant or the Quantum Computing Chipmaker the Better Stock to Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Astera Labs provides essential connectivity hardware for AI data centers and has achieved profitability with a 25.7% net margin.

IonQ is a pioneer in quantum computing with triple-digit revenue growth but faces significant net losses and technology scaling challenges.

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Investors searching for the next wave of computing innovation can find it in Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). Both companies offer unique exposure to the future of high-performance infrastructure.

Astera Labs focuses on the immediate needs of artificial intelligence data centers through high-speed connectivity. Meanwhile, IonQ is building the foundation for quantum computing, a field that could eventually redefine how we solve the world's most complex problems.

The case for Astera Labs

Astera Labs provides connectivity solutions that link essential components within large scale AI data centers. It has positioned itself as a critical player among semiconductor stocks by solving data bottleneck problems with its hardware and software. Because one end customer accounts for over 70% of revenue, this concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached nearly $852.5 million, representing growth of 115.1% over the prior year. The company reported net income of $219.1 million for the same period. This was a significant turnaround from the net loss reported in fiscal year 2024 and resulted in a net margin of 25.7%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is zero, meaning the company has no debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio is 10.2x, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with its current assets. Free cash flow, which is the cash a company generates after supporting operations and capital assets, was $281.8 million, but stock-based compensation represented 50.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation.

The case for IonQ

IonQ offers quantum computing through the cloud and is currently integrating its business by acquiring SkyWater Technology. It reaches customers through major cloud platforms provided by the likes of Amazon. These partnerships allow the company to sell its computing power as a service while developing next-generation hardware.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $130.0 million, an increase of 201.9% compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $510.4 million. This net loss, which resulted in a net margin of -392.6%, was driven by heavy spending on research and development, as well as acquisitions, necessary for its early-stage technology.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is 15.5x, suggesting plenty of liquidity to meet short-term obligations. The debt-to-equity ratio is zero, and the company reported negative free cash flow of $299.6 million. This negative free cash flow reflects the cash consumed by operations and capital investments before generating any profit.

Risk profile comparison

Astera Labs faces significant revenue concentration, as its top three customers account for 86% of total sales. The business is also heavily dependent on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for its manufacturing, which creates vulnerability to geopolitical issues in Taiwan. Competition from established firms such as Broadcom remains a constant threat to its market share and pricing power.

IonQ must overcome major technological barriers related to scaling its quantum computers and achieving fault tolerance. The company remains financially dependent on external capital to fund its massive operating losses. Additionally, it relies on partners like Amazon for distribution even though those companies are developing their own competing internal quantum systems.

Valuation comparison

Astera Labs carries a Forward P/E of nearly 93.5x, while IonQ is valued at a P/S ratio of close to 97.3x.

Metric Astera Labs IonQ Forward P/E 93.5x n/a P/S ratio 56.8x 97.3x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Deciding to invest in Astera Labs or IonQ is a choice between exposure to artificial intelligence or quantum computing. The former offers the massive AI tailwind at its back. The latter is a more speculative play, as quantum computers remain limited in their application due to technical hurdles that make them expensive and difficult to scale.

IonQ is a compelling investment because it’s experiencing strong sales growth. This indicates its technology is winning customers. It reported record revenue of $64.7 million in the first quarter, representing impressive 755% year-on-year growth. However, it made a number of acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities, and that’s led to rising costs. Its Q1 operating loss ballooned to $271.5 million from a loss of $75.7 million in the prior year.

Astera Labs is an all-around solid investment. Its connectivity solutions are key components to AI infrastructure, and are seeing surging demand as demonstrated by its 93% year-on-year sales growth to $308.4 million in Q1. Its profits are expanding too, with Q1 operating income of $61.8 million compared to $11.3 million in 2025. With a historic buildout of data centers happening right now, Astera Labs’ revenue is poised to continue growing.

Given these many strengths, and a lower sales multiple indicating shares are a better value compared to IonQ, Astera Labs is the superior stock to buy in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Astera Labs, Broadcom, IonQ, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Broadcom, IonQ, SkyWater Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.