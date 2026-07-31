Astera Labs vs. Intel: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Astera Labs is a fast-growing leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions designed specifically for high-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Intel is undergoing a massive multi-year turnaround focused on regaining manufacturing leadership and expanding its third-party foundry services.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio as the data-center landscape evolves in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Astera Labs ›

The artificial intelligence boom has sparked a massive shift in the semiconductor landscape. Choosing between the rapid growth of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and the turnaround at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) requires balancing potential against stability.

Astera Labs provides specialized connectivity for AI data centers, whereas Intel remains a foundational provider of processors and manufacturing services. Comparing these two companies highlights the difference between a nimble, high-speed innovator and a massive legacy incumbent currently reinventing its core business for a new era.

The case for Astera Labs

Astera Labs designs and sells high-performance semiconductor connectivity solutions, including PCIe and CXL products that facilitate rapid data movement within AI racks. The company serves the world's largest hyperscalers and data-center operators, positioning its technology as a critical link in modern computing clusters. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a single end customer represented over 70% of 2025 revenue.

In 2025, revenue reached approximately $852 million, representing an explosive 115% increase over the previous year. The company transitioned from a net loss in earlier periods to a net income of nearly $219 million. This shift resulted in a healthy net margin of approximately 25.7%, showing significant scaling as one of the rising semiconductor stocks.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, indicating it has no debt relative to its shareholders’ equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, stands at a robust 10.2x. Free cash flow reached roughly $282 million. However, stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 50% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Intel

Intel remains one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, producing a wide array of processors for client computers and data centers. The company is currently executing a strategy to become a leading global foundry, providing manufacturing services for other chip designers.

In 2025, revenue reached close to $53 billion, representing a slight year-over-year decline of approximately 0.5%. The company reported a net loss of roughly $267 million for the period, which resulted in a negative net margin of 0.5%. While the company is working through a transition phase, stabilized revenue relative to the prior year indicates progress in its turnaround efforts.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.4x, a measure of total debt relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio stands at 2.0x, indicating the company has twice as many short-term assets as short-term liabilities. Free cash flow was negative $4.9 billion for the year, and note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 25.1% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation.

Risk profile comparison

Astera Labs faces significant risks from its high customer concentration, as losing one major account could severely impact its top line. The company also relies exclusively on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for integrated circuit production, creating a bottleneck if supply disruptions occur. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions in East Asia and evolving global regulations, such as the EU AI Act, could increase costs or limit market access for its connectivity hardware.

Intel is currently managing litigation risks, including a shareholder lawsuit regarding its involvement in government deals and market dynamics during chip supply shifts. The company is also highly sensitive to the cyclicality of the broader semiconductor market, which can lead to volatile revenue and earnings. Finally, any negative outcomes from regulatory disputes involving its U.S. government-related business agreements could further complicate its recovery and manufacturing expansion goals.

Valuation comparison

Intel currently offers a significantly lower P/S ratio than its peer, while both companies maintain high Forward P/E multiples relative to future earnings estimates.

Metric Astera Labs Intel Forward P/E 93.5x 63.0x P/S ratio 56.8x 8.7x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both companies have strong momentum serving the AI data center market. I lean toward Intel for a few reasons.

First, Intel is a business with massive scale and resources to invest in chips. It spends over $13 billion annually on research and development. This can allow it to leverage its extensive capabilities in CPUs, advanced packaging, and the foundry network to expand.

Second, the company is turning the corner financially. While investing in growth, free cash flow turned positive on a trailing 12-month basis to $2.8 billion.

Its data center revenue is accelerating, growing at 59% year over year in the second quarter. Overall, its total revenue is not growing nearly as fast as Astera Labs’, but Intel is a leader in CPUs. In contrast, Astera will have to continue to prove it can compete with larger competitors pursuing the same opportunity in advanced connectivity products.

Finally, Intel stock is trading at a lower valuation, while CPUs are starting to play a key role in the AI infrastructure build-out alongside GPUs. For these reasons, I would rather invest in the established CPU supplier, which could see significant data center growth in the coming years.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.