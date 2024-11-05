Astera Labs price target raised to $110 from $80 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Astera Labs (ALAB) to $110 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following “another impressive beat and raise” in Q4, the firm remains buyers and increased estimates driven by continued momentum for Aries retimers across both GPU and ASIC programs, 400G deployments for Taurus accelerating, and Scorpio switch revenues ramping in the second half of 2025 to 10% of overall revenues next year, the analyst tells investors. The firm views Astera’s upside as a positive for Nvidia (NVDA), Marvell (MRVL) and Broadcom (AVGO), the analyst added.

