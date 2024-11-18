News & Insights

Stocks
ALAB

Astera Labs initiated with a Buy at Citi

November 18, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi initiated coverage of Astera Labs (ALAB) with a Buy rating and $120 price target Astera Labs is the leader in a crucial part of cloud infrastructure: the PCIe retimers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Astera’s retimers are in 80%-plus of artificial intelligence servers and offer a differentiated software that has the capability to identify transmission issues. Astera stock provides AI investors a unique optionality as it is directly exposed to both Nvidia and hyperscalers like AWS that are looking to increasingly ramp their accelerators, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.