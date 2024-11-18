Astera Labs initiated with a Buy at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of Astera Labs (ALAB) with a Buy rating and $120 price target Astera Labs is the leader in a crucial part of cloud infrastructure: the PCIe retimers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Astera’s retimers are in 80%-plus of artificial intelligence servers and offer a differentiated software that has the capability to identify transmission issues. Astera stock provides AI investors a unique optionality as it is directly exposed to both Nvidia and hyperscalers like AWS that are looking to increasingly ramp their accelerators, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
