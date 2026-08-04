Astera Labs Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Astera Labs Inc. (ALAB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $153.088 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $51.219 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Astera Labs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.816 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 104.5% to $392.400 million from $191.925 million last year.

Astera Labs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $153.088 Mln. vs. $51.219 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $392.400 Mln vs. $191.925 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.16 To $ 1.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 540 M To $ 560 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.