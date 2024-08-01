Astera Labs (ALAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Astera Labs ALAB is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $72.56 million.



Astera Lab offers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions customized to leverage the full potential of cloud and AI infrastructure. It had revenues of $116 million in 2023. ALAB started trading on Mar 20, 2024.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Astera Labs’ second-quarter 2024 revenues are likely to have benefited from increasing demand for AI servers and data center infrastructure.



Strong momentum across its three key product families, Aries, Taurus and Leo, is likely to have contributed well.



The company’s robust peripheral component interface express (PCIe) retimers under the Aries product line are expected to have presented significant growth opportunity for ALAB in the PCIe retimer market during the quarter under review.



According to Valuates’ latest report, the global PCIe retimer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 46.8% between 2024 and 2030.



In May, Astera Labs expanded its PCIe 6.x testing capabilities in its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab to enable seamless interoperability between Aries 6 PCIe/CXL Smart DSP Retimers and a broad range of PCIe 6.x hosts and endpoints. Benefits from this expansion are likely to have reflected in the to-be-reported quarter.



In June, Astera Labs also unveiled the industry’s first demonstration of end-to-end PCIe optical connectivity to provide unprecedented reach for larger and disaggregated GPU clusters. The company’s breakthrough technology delivers robust PCIe and CXL connectivity in chip-to-chip, box-to-box, rack-to-rack and now row-to-row topologies throughout the data center. This is expected to have been a tailwind for the company.



ALAB’s expanding portfolio is expected to have aided it in fending off competition from other industry players like Broadcom AVGO, which is also making strong efforts in the PCIe retimer market.



In May, AVGO introduced its latest portfolio of highly scalable, high-performing and low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These latest products offer an enhanced, open and standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Astera Labs has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

