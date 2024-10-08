Astellas Receives Option To License AVB-101 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AviadoBio and Astellas Pharma announced an exclusive option and license agreement for AVB-101, an investigational, AAV-based gene therapy in Phase 1/2 development for patients with frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations. Astellas will have the option to receive a worldwide exclusive license for the development and commercialization rights to AVB-101 in FTD-GRN and other potential indications.

Astellas will make a $20 million equity investment and up to $30 million in upfront payments for the option to license AVB-101. AviadoBio is also eligible to receive up to $2.18 billion in license fees and milestone payments plus royalties if Astellas exercises its option.

