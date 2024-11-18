Astellas Faces FDA Setback on IZERVAY Application

Astellas Pharma (JP:4503) has released an update.

Astellas Pharma received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its supplemental New Drug Application for IZERVAY, a treatment for geographic atrophy linked to age-related macular degeneration. The FDA’s concerns are not about the drug’s efficacy but rather a statistical issue with the proposed labeling. Astellas is working to address these comments and evaluate potential financial impacts.

