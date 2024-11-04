News & Insights

Astaka Holdings Extends Land Acquisition Timeline

November 04, 2024

Astaka Holdings Ltd. (SG:42S) has released an update.

Astaka Holdings Ltd. has announced an extension of the completion period for its acquisition of land in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, intended for a mixed commercial development. The new completion date is set for December 4, 2024, with an interest penalty on any unpaid balance starting from November 4, 2024. This extension is meant to facilitate the registration of the transfer and final payment arrangements.

