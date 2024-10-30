Astaka Holdings Extends Deadline for Key Agreements

Astaka Holdings Ltd. (SG:42S) has released an update.

Astaka Holdings Ltd. has announced a further extension of the expiry date for executing definitive agreements related to a joint venture and land sale, moving the deadline to November 30, 2024. This extension allows more time for finalizing the agreements, though all other terms remain the same. Investors are advised to stay updated on further developments as there is no guarantee the agreements will be finalized.

For further insights into SG:42S stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.