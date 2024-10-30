News & Insights

Astaka Holdings Extends Deadline for Key Agreements

October 30, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Astaka Holdings Ltd. (SG:42S) has released an update.

Astaka Holdings Ltd. has announced a further extension of the expiry date for executing definitive agreements related to a joint venture and land sale, moving the deadline to November 30, 2024. This extension allows more time for finalizing the agreements, though all other terms remain the same. Investors are advised to stay updated on further developments as there is no guarantee the agreements will be finalized.

