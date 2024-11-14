News & Insights

Assura’s Strategic Progress Fuels Growth in Healthcare REIT Sector

November 14, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura plc, the UK’s leading diversified healthcare REIT, has reported significant strategic progress in the first half of 2024, enhancing its investment appeal amid favorable long-term healthcare trends. The company has achieved a 4% rise in EPRA earnings, increased dividends for the 11th consecutive year, and made key acquisitions and joint ventures to expand its presence in the private healthcare market. With a strong financial position and a new secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Assura is well-placed to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare infrastructure.

