Associated Banc-Corp Q3 Earnings Beat as NII Rises, Provisions Fall

Associated Banc-Corp’s ASB third-quarter 2024 earnings of 56 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 53 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



Results benefited from higher loans and deposit balance, which along with relatively high interest rates, supported net interest income (NII). Further, an increase in non-interest income and lower provisions act as tailwinds. However, higher expenses were the undermining factor.



Net income available to common shareholders was $85.1 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $73.8 million.

ASB’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Up

Total revenues were $329.7 million, up 3% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366.52 million.



NII was $262.5 million, up 3%. The net interest margin was 2.78%, up 7 basis points (bps) year over year. We had expected NII and net interest yield to be $266.1 million and 2.81%, respectively.



Non-interest income was $67.2 million, up 1%. The rise was largely due to higher wealth management fees and bank and corporate-owned life insurance. Our estimate for non-interest income was $65.4 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 2% to $200.6 million. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $202.4 million.



The adjusted FTE efficiency ratio was 60.4%, up from 58.56% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, total loans were $30 billion, up 1% from the prior quarter. Also, total deposits grew 3% to $33.6 billion.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Credit Quality Improves

In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $21 million, down 4% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $33 million.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, total non-performing assets were $148.1 million, down 17%. Total non-accrual loans were $128.5 million, falling 24%.



Net charge-offs were $13.1 million, down 29% from the prior-year quarter.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Capital Ratios Improve

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.30%, up from 10.12% recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.72%, up from 9.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp’s Outlook for 2024

Management expects loan growth to be at the lower end of 6-8%.



Total core customer deposits are estimated to rise at the lower end of 3-5%.



NII is now projected to increase 0-1%, down from the prior target of a rise in the 1-3% range.



After adjusting to exclude the impact of non-recurring items related to the balance sheet repositioning announced in the fourth quarter of 2023, total non-interest income is expected to grow 1% or decrease 1%.



After adjusting to exclude the impact of the FDIC special assessment charges and adjustments, total non-interest expenses are likely to rise 1-2%.



The effective tax rate is expected to be 19-21%.

Our Take on ASB

Associated Banc-Corp’s business-restructuring efforts are likely to keep supporting financials. The company has a solid balance sheet position, making it well-poised for growth. However, elevated expenses and provisions are expected to hurt profits in the near term.



Associated Banc-Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Associated Banc-Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Associated Banc-Corp Quote

ASB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of ASB’s Peers

Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s PB third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. Moreover, the bottom line compared favorably with $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from an increase in NII. Further, a rise in deposits and loans was another positive. During the quarter, provisions remained stable. Nevertheless, a fall in adjusted non-interest income and rising expenses were major headwinds for PB.



BankUnited, Inc.’s BKU third-quarter 2024 earnings of 81 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.



BKU’s results were aided by growth in NII, lower provisions and a slight improvement in deposit balance. However, lower non-interest income, a fall in loan balance and a jump in expenses were the undermining factors.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.