Asset Vision’s Director Expands Shareholding

Future First Technologies Ltd., now known as Asset Vision Co Ltd, has announced a change in the director’s interest as Damian Smith has acquired an additional 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares through DKEL Investment Pty Ltd. This acquisition, which raises his total indirect holdings to 80,250,000 shares, was made as part of the recognition of his contributions to the company, as approved at the Annual General Meeting. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects a significant endorsement of the company’s future prospects by its leadership.

