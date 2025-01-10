Assessing Verint Systems: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $37.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has increased by 4.17% from the previous average price target of $36.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Verint Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $34.00 $28.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Verint Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verint Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Verint Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Verint Systems analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Verint Systems's Background

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries helps brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement. The company's solutions help iconic brands close the gap created when it lacks the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Verint Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Verint Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.58% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verint Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRNT

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Cowen & Co. Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jun 2021 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRNT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.