Assessing TechnipFMC: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.75, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 5.47% from the previous average price target of $32.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TechnipFMC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $35.00 $34.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $31.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TechnipFMC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TechnipFMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for TechnipFMC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TechnipFMC's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is the largest pure-play offshore oilfield service provider, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea engineering and construction services. The company also provides various surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of predecessor companies Technip and FMC Technologies.

TechnipFMC: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TechnipFMC showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.9% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TechnipFMC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechnipFMC's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechnipFMC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, TechnipFMC adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

