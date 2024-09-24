Assessing Quad/Graphics: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.05, a high estimate of $8.50, and a low estimate of $7.60. This current average has increased by 0.25% from the previous average price target of $8.03.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quad/Graphics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $7.60 $7.60 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $8.50 $8.50 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $8.50 $8.50 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $7.60 $7.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Quad/Graphics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Quad/Graphics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quad/Graphics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Quad/Graphics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Inc provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consists of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all its revenue from the American domestic market.

Quad/Graphics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Quad/Graphics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.8% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quad/Graphics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quad/Graphics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quad/Graphics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quad/Graphics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

